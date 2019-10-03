Piyush Goyal's house help held for theft of rare items, data from minister's computer

The Mumbai police have arrested a house help working at Union Minister Railways Piyush Goyal's residence on the charges of theft and leaking information from the minister's computer. The accused has been identified as Vishnu Vishwakarma, 28, who used to work at Goyal's residence at the plush high-rise Villa Orb on the Napeansea Road in Mumbai for the past three years.

According to India Today, the incident came to light last month when the family members found some silverware and rare brass items missing. The theft happened around September 16-18, following which the police were informed and an FIR was lodged against Vishwakarma at the Gamdevi police station in Mumbai. The report says the accused, who was on the run, was tracked and arrested in Delhi recently.

During the interrogation, the police recovered some of the stolen items from his possession. The police said they were suspecting the accused might have also stolen confidential data from Goyal's computer. During the further investigation, they came to know the accused had sent some emails to unidentified persons and had also deleted data from his mobile phone.

The police have also recovered his mobile phone to investigate if he leaked important government data from Goyal's computer. The matter is being invesigated under the Information Technology Act. His call details are also being verified to see who he was in touch with. As per the family members, the accused gained their trust as he was working at the house for the past three years.