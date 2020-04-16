Plasma trials to treat coronavirus patients to soon begin in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

The clinical trials of plasma therapy for critically ill coronavirus cases would soon start in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. An approval has already been received from the central government in this regard. The plasma therapy showed good results in some countries in case of patients suffering from some other ailment, Arvind Kejriwal also said in a press conference. However, a vaccine is the only permanent solution to cure the coronavirus patients, he also said. Delhi, after Maharashtra, has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The plasma treatment uses blood plasma of the patients who have completely recovered from the virus. The recovered patients build antibodies that help them to recover. The blood and the plasma is taken out from the recovered patients to be enriched and injected into an infected person. The infused antibodies then aid the affected patients to recover as well.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed that there are a total of 12,759 coronavirus cases with death toll at 420. So far, 1,514 people have recovered. India recorded 823 new coronavirus cases and 28 deaths reported in 24 hours. The government also said that there are no coronavirus cases in 325 districts in India.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that 5 lakh antibody test kits of two kinds have arrived from China. The kits from Chinese companies namely Guangzhou Wondfo and Zhuhai Livzon are 70 per cent more sensitive in detecting the virus, ICMR also said. They are likely to have a specificity of over 80 per cent. The ICMR had recommended the use of rapid antibody testing for coronavirus in high containment zones on April 2.

Also Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: 823 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: 5 lakh rapid test kits arrive in India