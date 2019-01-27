PM Modi amid a Twitter war as he visits Tamil Nadu to lay foundation for AIIMS

Twitter is at war with hashtags GoBackModi and TNWelcomesModi over the Prime Minister's visit to Tamil Nadu's Madurai today. Lot of the anger against the Prime Minister stems from the Centre's alleged inability to help the people of the state during the onslaught of Cyclone Gaja. The cyclone that wreaked havoc for ten days in November last year ended up leaving over 3 lakh people homeless.

The Prime Minister is visiting Madurai to lay the foundation for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He will also inaugurate the super speciality blocks of Rajaji Medical College (Madurai), Thanjavur Medical College (Thanjavur) and Tirunelveli Medical College (Tirunelveli) as a part of upgradation projects of government medical colleges. The Prime Minister will also visit Kochi on the same day and unveil a plaque and dedicate an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the same venue, inaugurate a mounded storage vessel at an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi and lay the foundation stone for skill development institute at Ettumanoor.

With this schedule, Twitter has been divided with some welcoming the Prime Minister warmly, while others are criticising.

MDMK Chief Vaiko said that his party would stage a black flag demonstration against PM Modi for 'ignoring' Tamil Nadu's interests.

The demonstration is not against the AIIMS, but Modi and his government that is neglecting and functioning against the interests of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Angry citizens made GoBackModi one of the top trends.

#GoBackModi No Use of Foundations Stones.. Ceremony is nothing but a BJP Campaign!!#BJPfailspic.twitter.com/OGJlXpREJ5 - Dhinesh dhinu (@dhinesh1997a) January 27, 2019

When we were affected by Gaja cyclone, no words from you, so now for you #GoBackModi - bastin (@bastinmaradona) January 27, 2019

Since you have not kept your promises on ... Please #GoBackModi - Pon adhavan (@PonAdhavan) January 27, 2019

Other have, however, welcomed Prime Minister.

#TNWelcomesModi PM Modi has always been with the Tamil people and their welfare. Welcome to TN #PMModi - à®à®°à®¾.à®µà®¿à®à®¯à®à¯à®®à®¾à®°à¯ (@vijayak21447313) January 27, 2019

#TNWelcomesModi Another achievement of modi government AIIMS at madurai - karthik (@karth_87) January 27, 2019

Modi ji Govt is Championing the cause of Healthcare for All with Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) now #AIIMSMadurai to our #Madurai#MaduraiWelcomesModi and #TNWelcomesModi always ððð pic.twitter.com/XLQrweGdB4 - Lotus for Mettupalayam (@Lotus4MTP) January 27, 2019

