'Instrumental in strengthening India's position,' say well-wishers on PM Modi's birthday

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 69 years today, his supporters and well-wishers have flooded social media with their wishes and blessings. PM Modi is currently in Ahmedabad, where he will visit the Sardar Sarovar dam, and will witness the water level reaching full reservoir capacity of 138.68 metres. The Prime Minister will also meet top officials of Jungle Safari and Tourist Park constructed near the dam. He will address a public meeting in the district too.

PM Modi is also likely to visit Garudeshwar Dutt Mandir in Kevadiya before returning for Delhi at 12 pm. The Prime Minister will also meet his mother Heeraben Modi to seek her blessings. He is also scheduled to perform Narmada Aarti at the river Narmada and take part in Namami Devi Narmade festival that is being organised across the state to mark Sardar Sarovar reaching full capacity.

PM Modi reached Ahmedabad at 11 pm on Monday and spent the night at Raj Bhawan. He was received by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

On Tuesday morning, PM Modi's supporters, well-wishers and party members wished the leader on his birthday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished him and said that he has been instrumental in building and strengthening India's position in the comity of nations, while Home Minister Amit Shah said that his efforts and his promise to make the life the every Indian better has been an inspiration to all.

"Inspired by your untiring efforts to serve our nation. Your dedication, eye for detail and perseverance to make India realise its true potential are the hallmark of your leadership," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. He has been instrumental in building and strengthening India's position in the comity of nations. His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health & long life. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 16, 2019

à¤¹à¤° à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤® à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤® à¤µ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤ª à¤­à¤¾à¤µ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¿, à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥ à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤£ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤­à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤µ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2019

On your birthday @PMOIndia@narendramodi my prayers for your long & healthy life. Inspired by your untiring efforts to serve our nation.Your dedication, eye for detail & perseverance to make India realise its true potential are the hallmark of your leadership. Many happy returns. - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 17, 2019

The most inspirational Prime Minister who has changed the face of India in the Comity of Nations and emerged as the most charismatic leader of the World! Happy Birthday to our beloved leader @narendramodi ji. May Lord Buddha bless him with good health & long lifeð pic.twitter.com/bO1s0ME2Wd - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 16, 2019

Birthday Greetings to India's pride PM @narendramodi Ji ð®ð³ We wish you good health and happiness ðð» May Waheguru bless you and you continue serving the nation#HappyBdayPMModi#happybirthdaynarendramodi#NarendraModiBirthdaypic.twitter.com/9ICDoGtmDh - Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday PM Modi ji. Millions of Blessings with you for #NewIndia. My SandArt to wish Hon'ble @narendramodi on his birthday at #Puri beach, #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/q6x9yLadqG - Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2019

Modi ji is a colossus not because of the votes his name begets but because of the blessings he evokes!Millions of Indians shower him with love and respectâ! They believe in his honesty and commitment to ð®ð³ India and her citizens! Thanks and Happy bday @narendramodi - Shazia Ilmi (@shaziailmi) September 16, 2019

