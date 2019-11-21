PM Modi congratulates Lok Sabha MP Agatha Sangma on her wedding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated former union minister and Lok Sabha member Agatha Sangma on her wedding.

He said former Lok Sabha speaker, late P A Sangma, would have been delighted at the marriage of his daughter.

"Congratulations to Agatha and Patrick. Best wishes to the newly-weds. Congratulations also to your family on this happy and special occasion. My friend, the late PA Sangma, would have been delighted," Modi tweeted in response to a post by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.





Congratulations also to your family on this happy and special occasion. My friend, the late PA Sangma would have been delighted! @SangmaConradhttps://t.co/XJIR4WMhOk â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2019

Conrad and Agatha are siblings.

Agatha (National People''s Party) represents Tura in Meghalaya in Lok Sabha.

Her husband Patrick Rongma Marak works at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong.