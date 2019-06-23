PM Modi helps poor man from UP, gives Rs 30 lakh for his daughter's treatment

Listening to the plea of a poor father, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned a grant of Rs 30 lakh for the treatment of an Agra girl suffering from a rare disease called aplastic anaemia. However, the girl's father, Sumer Singh, has sought more funds from the PM to treat his ailing daughter as the "earlier amount was not enough". He said he had no money to pay for further treatment as he had spent Rs 7 lakh on his child's treatment already. He even wished to die if his daughter could not be cured.

"Request PM to help arrange more funds for my daughter, the earlier amount was not enough. If government can't help, I only ask for death," he told ANI.

The agency quoted Singh saying that he wanted the government to help his daughter in getting the treatment. "I have sold my land. My house is mortgaged. I have spent Rs 7 lakh on her treatment already. If she cannot be cured, I wished to die," Sumer Singh said.

Responding to the Singh's plea, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had earlier released Rs 30 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to treat his daughter.

Sumer Singh said that a hospital in Jaipur had now sought Rs 10 lakh from him to carry out a bone-marrow transplant of the girl, which was necessary for her to survive.

Aplastic anaemia is a rare disease, which can develop at any age. In aplastic anaemia, one's body stops producing enough blood cells, and it gets worse with time. A person suffering from this serious and rare disease is usually at a greater risk of infection and constant bleeding. For its treatment, one has to go through a lengthy process of regular medication, blood transfusions or bone marrow transplant, also known as stem-cell transplant.

