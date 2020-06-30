PM Modi speech: Where to watch live streaming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the entire nation today at 4:00 pm. This will be PM Modi's second address to the nation within a time span of three days. Though unclear what he'll talk about, speculations are rife that the PM will talk about the worsening COVID-19 situation and the heightened tensions with China following the Galwan Valley incident on June 15.

This will be PM Modi sixth address to the nation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic back in late-March.

When and Where to watch PM Modi's address to the nation

PM Modi will address the nation today at 4:00 pm. The address will be telecast live on all public broadcasting channels including India Today TV, AajTak TV.

The address would also be live-streamed on all of Prime Minister's official social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The announcement regarding PM Modi's speech came a few hours after the centre banned 59 Chinese apps on Monday.

