PM Modi video conference: PM, CMs spotted wearing masks on virtual call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several chief ministers of state were seen wearing homemade masks during their video conference today. The PM organised a video conference with chief ministers of states to discuss whether the nationwide lockdown needs to be extended.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray voted for a national extension of the lockdown.

Punjab, Orissa and Rajasthan governments have already announced an extension in their respective states. Singh also asked for special concessions for industry & agriculture sectors urgently and faster supply of rapid testing kits.

State governments of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Delhi and Chandigarh administration have made it compulsory for people to wear a mask when stepping outside.

The central government had issued an advisory on homemade masks. The advisory gives information on how to use cloth masks and directions on how to make a cloth mask. It had also later said that healthy people can wear cloth masks as only healthcare professionals and those taking care of coronavirus patients need specialised masks.

The World Health Organization too reiterated that masks could help contain the spread of the virus, but warned that it is not a sure shot measure to prevent a healthy person from catching the infection.

Healthcare organizations in other countries, like the CDC in the USA, have released advisories on face masks too.

