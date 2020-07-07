PMO nominates BJP spokesperson Shaina NC to board of Prasar Bharti

Shaina NC, treasurer and spokesperson of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that she has been nominated to the board of state broadcaster Prasar Bharti.

She wrote on Twitter today, "Truly humbled. Sincere thanks to PMO India, Narendra Modi ji for nominating me to the board of Prasar Bharati. Prasar Bharati is the body at heart of communication and broadcasting. A role that I will perform with utmost responsibility. Thanking Prakash Javadekar ji and the ministry of information and broadcasting".

Truly humbled. Sincere thanks to @PMOIndia@narendramodi Ji for nominating me to the board of @prasarbharati. #PrasarBharati is the body at heart of communication & broadcasting. A role that I will perform with utmost responsibility. Thanking @PrakashJavdekar Ji & @MIB_Indiapic.twitter.com/YrMrAPoUFu - Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) July 7, 2020

The BJP spokesperson is a fashion designer as well as a social worker. She is the daughter of Nana Chudasama, the former Sheriff of Mumbai.

NC entered politics in 2004 and immediately joined the BJP. Aside from being the national spokesperson she also serves as a member of the national executive council of the BJP. She is also the treasurer of the party's Maharashtra unit.

She also runs two NGOs - I Love Mumbai and Giants International.

Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti has been reviewing its relationship with one of the country's leading news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The agency has been accused of alleged anti-national reporting by the state broadcaster.

The row started when a few days ago PTI published an interview with Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong. In the interview, the Chinese diplomat blamed India for the ongoing border crisis with the two countries. He also blamed India for the entire Galwan Valley incident which had resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

