Portion of 6-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Fort area, 8 fire tenders reach spot

A portion of an old six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Fort area on Thursday afternoon. There was no report of any injury so far but some locals are said to be trapped under the debris.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, a corner portion of the Bhanushali building on Mint Road collapsed in around 4.45 pm.

Eight fire engines, some rescue vehicles and ambulances have reached at the spot, he said.

Mumbai: Portion of Bhanushali building at Fort, collapses; search operation underway, 4 fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/kl98crCp2m - ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

The rescue team is trying to find if anyone was trapped under the debris, the official added.

As per report, people from the building have been rescued by the fire department. A team of NDRF moved has also reached to the spot.

With PTI inputs