Pranab Mukherjee's daughter tweets former president's old pics on Independence Day as he remains critical

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee, in a twitter post, revisited her memories with father and shared some old pictures of the ex-president's participation in Independence Day celebrations. Mukherjee "continues to be on ventilatory support", according to today's hospital bulletin, days after he underwent surgery to remove a clot in his brain. The former president's health condition remains critical but stable, she added.

Sharmistha said her father never missed hoisting the tricolour and hoped for him to get better to hoist the national flag next year.

Sharmistha wrote, "In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last year's celebration at home. I'm sure he'll do the same next year. Jai Hind."

In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I'm sure he'll do the same next year. Jai Hind ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/SX0CVO8lW6 - Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 15, 2020

She retweeted, "On behalf of #CitizenMukherjee, his office recalls some of the recent #IndependenceDay Celebrations, he so enthusiastically participated in & would have never missed. Today also the Tricolor flies high."

The pictures, also shared by the former president's Twitter handle, shows him standing with some school children and hoisting the national flag.

As per the statement issued by the hospital, Mukherjee continues to be on a ventilator and is being closely monitored. "The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the Army (R&R) Hospital said.

On Friday, Sharmistha had tweeted that her father's medical hasn't worsened. She posted: "Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from the last two days is that though my dads' condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn't worsened. There's little improvement in his eyes' reaction to light."

Political leaders across the nation have also been tweeting about the former President and wishing him a speedy recovery. Last year, Pranab Mukherjee had received India's highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna.

