Prank gone wrong! Man licks ice cream at store; fined Rs 73,000, jailed

A US man who filmed himself licking ice cream tub and then putting it back in the freezer at a store landed in jail for 30 days, along with fine worth Rs 73,977.

D'Adrien Anderson, 24-year-old, filmed himself licking ice cream and then placing it back in the freezer of a supermarket in Texas, USA. The man was caught by police on Wednesday and sentenced to 30 days in prison. Anderson has also been slapped with a $1000 fine (over Rs 73,000), according to reports. He has started his jail sentence.

The matter pertain to August last year. The video of Anderson licking ice-cream had gone viral on social media then. People also raised several health and safety questions. The video received over 157,000 views on Facebook before it was taken down.

Surveillance cameras, however, also showed him taking the ice cream out of the freezer later and buying it. The punishment didn't stop there. He was also sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay $1,565 to the ice cream company.

The ice-cream-licking incident happened on August 26, 2019, at a Walmart store in Port Arthur. Anderson and his father later returned to the shop to show officers a receipt as proof that he had bought the tainted ice cream kept in the freezer, US broadcaster ABC reported.

Despite this, the ice cream manufacturer replaced all of the ice cream in the freezer as a precaution, which cost the company $1,565.

Anderson pleaded guilty earlier this year to misdemeanour criminal mischief. The local Jefferson County District Attorney's Office defended the charges as "appropriate".

(With Inputs from PTI)

