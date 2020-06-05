Priyanka Chopra among top-10 Instagram earners during lockdown; Virat Kohli in top athletes

Priyanka Chopra has emerged as one of the highest earners on Instagram during the two months of lockdown. The actor is estimated to have earned $140,603 every sponsored post in the period from March 12 to May 14. Chopra posted seven sponsored posts in the period accumulating $984,221. The actor earned more than some of the heavy hitters such as Katy Perry, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Demi Lovato, Millie Bobby Brown, Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Pogba and DJ Khaled.

According to research by digital performance and support agency Attain, topping the list of highest earning Instagrammers is comedian Kevin Hart who made $3,374,539 in the same period. He is followed by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with $2,323,872, model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna with $2,102,208, footballer Lionel Messi with $1,604,164, footballer Neymar with $1,471,866, comedian and TV host Ellen Degeneres with $1,177,433, Priyanka Chopra with $984,221, former basketball player Shaq with $720,528, singer Katy Perry with $511,304, former footballer David Beckham with $500,444.

Virat Kohli is at the 12th spot with $468,264. Kohli charges $156,088 per Instagram post and pushed out three sponsored posts during the lockdown period.

The right-handed batsman is also one of the highest-earning athletes on Instagram. He is the sixth highest-earning athlete after Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Shaq and David Beckham.

"With our recent research estimating every follower to be worth $0.00387, Instagram can become a serious earner for celebrities, with 1 million followers allowing you to request an estimated $3957.49 for a sponsored collaboration," stated Attain.

