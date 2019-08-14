Priyanka Gandhi's aide threatens to thrash journalist; BJP slams Congress leader

One of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's close aides faced severe backlash for threatening a journalist in her presence. Gandhi was visiting Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra when the journalist from a TV channel approached her to ask a question about the revocation of Article 370. In a video that has been shared widely, the Congress leader can be seen refusing to answer the question before her aide Sandeep Singh stopped the reporter.

He can also be heard threatening the reporter, who can be seen appealing to Gandhi to step in and stop Singh. Sandeep Singh can be heard telling the reported, "Suno suno, thok ke yehi baja dunga, marunga toh yehi gir jaoge."

The Congress worker can also be seen accusing the reporter of taking bribe from Bharatiya Janata Party to ask questions to suit their political agenda.

Sandeep Singh was a former AISA member who was also part of Rahul Gandhi's team before he joined Priyanka Gandhi. The incident has been widely slammed on social media, especially by BJP supporters.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor, Mrityunjay Kumar, also took to Twitter to share the video and wrote "Priyanka Gandhi ji, please stop the theatrics of wiping the tears of the poor in Sonbhadra. Where are the people who talk about media's freedom when Priyanka Vadra's secretary is misbehaving with a journalist and she is not saying anything."

The Congress leader is on a visit to Sonbhadra's Umbha village to meet the families of 10 tribals who were shot dead last month over a land dispute. She had tried visiting Umbha last month but was prevented by the local administration and detained in Mirzapur.

