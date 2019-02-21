Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Vivaah producer Rajkumar Barjatya passes away at 75

Raj Kumar Barjatya, 75, the father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and son of founder Rajshri Pictures' Tarachand Barjatya, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest at Sir HN Reliance Foundation, on Thursday.

Rajkumar Barjatya, who worked primarily as a producer, had films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya" (1989), "Hum Aapke Hain Koun"(1994), "Hum Saath-Saath Hain"(1999), "Vivaah" (2006) and "Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo" (2015) on his credits. His last production venture, Hum Chaar, was recently released.

Raj Kumar Barjatya is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj Barjatya. Raj Kumar's son Sooraj Barjatya is a director and a producer too.

The official Twitter handle of the banner also confirmed the death of Raj Kumar Barjatya. "It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace," read the tweet from the banner.

Raj Kumar Barjatya's father, Tarachand Barjatya, had founded Rajshri Productions which produced family-oriented film mainly. He was known for his works during the 1960s through the 1980s. The production house has backed many critically-acclaimed films such as "Dosti", "Tapasya ", "Saaransh" and others.