Coronavirus: Kejriwal tells Delhiites to not panic, essential items available

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Delhi residents to not panic buy and said that essential commodities will be made available during the 21-day lockdown period. He said that the Delhi government will ensure that there is no shortage of essential services and commodities.

"There is no need to panic. People started lining up at shops after PM Modi's speech yesterday. Doing something like that would defeat the entire purpose of lockdown. I appeal to people to not panic. There will be no shortage of essential services. It is our responsibility to ensure that shops with essential items are open," he said during a press conference on Wednesday along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

LG Baijal said that while the Delhi government would ensure an effective implementation of the lockdown, he also said that they would ensure minimum inconvenience to the public, particularly the poor and ones lacking resources.

The Chief Minister introduced a helpline number to help people during the 21 day period. "Police Commissioner has introduced a helpline number at his office, if you face any difficulty you can call at this number. The number is: 23469536," he said.

The minister also said that the Delhi government will issue passes to the ones providing essential services. "E-passes will be provided to those who need to open their shops and factories for these services. One can call on the helpline number and they will be issued an e-pass within a matter of hours," said CM Kejriwal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown of the entire country. He asked people to not panic and said that essential goods will be made available. According to ICMR, 539 people have been reported positive in India so far.

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Stay at home during lockdown; don't spread panic, Kejriwal

Also read: 21-day lockdown: Auto industry stares at a Rs 50,000 crore production loss