PSEB 8th Result 2020 to be declared soon; Here's how to check and much more

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare Punjab Board Class 8th result 2020 soon. Considering the 21 day lockdown announced by the central government due to coronavirus, the results will be declared on the official PSEB website. However, the board has not given any official date for declaring the PSEB class 8th 2020 result. The result could be announced in a few days. The students will be able to check their results on the official PSEB website or pseb.ac.in.

Results will be announced for the exams conducted from March 03, 2020 to March 17, 2020. Punjab Board Results can be made available to the students both name-wise and roll number-wise to ensure easy availability and accessibility.

For students and parents, here's how to check the results online without any technical difficulties:

Step 1: Visit official Punjab School Education Board website

Step 2: Find and click on the link for Punjab 8th result 2020

Step 3: Fill in the required details on the input fields page

Step 4: Click on verify and submit the details on the website

Step 5: Your PSEB class 8th result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your score card and take a printout for future use