PSEB Class 10 result 2021 declared: Girls outshine boys; here's how to check result

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has already declared the results of Class 10 exams. 99.93 per cent students cleared the PSEB Class 10th exams 2021.

PSEB Class 10 exams were cancelled this year and results were collated on the basis of students' performance in internal assessments due to the coronavirus crisis.

3,21,384 students appeared in the PSEB Class 10 exam. Out of these, 3,21,163 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage was 99.93 per cent. Girls have outshined the boys this year as the pass percentage of girls is 99.94 per cent whereas boys have a passing percentage of 99.92 per cent.

Results were announced in a press conference attended by PSEB Chairman Professor Yogram, Secretary Mohammed Taiyab IAS and exam controller Janak Raj Madhok.

How to check Punjab board PSEB Class 10th result 2021 online

Step 1: Visit the official Punjab board website and click on the results link on the homepage

Step 2: Click on the PSEB 10th result 2021 link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in roll number or name and hit the 'submit' button

Step 5: Your PSEB result will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use

How to check Punjab board PSEB class 10th result 2021 via SMS

In case your internet connection is giving you a difficult time while checking your Punjab Board class 10 results, you can also check your result by sending an SMS in the following format:

PB10 <Roll no.> and send it to 5676750

Also read: 'Radhe' becomes Salman Khan's lowest-rated movie on IMDb after Race 3, Dabangg 3