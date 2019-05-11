PSEB 12th Result 2019: Punjab Board 12th results to be declared soon on pseb.ac.in; here's how to check

PSEB 12th Result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 12 exam result 2019 or the PSEB 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams today. Students can check their results at the Punjab board's official website (pseb.ac.in).

Apart from the official website, the PSEB 12th Result for the year 2019 can also be checked on examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The exams were conducted by PSEB between March and April 2019 for nearly 3.5 lakh students. Now, nearly after one month, Punjab Board will announce the results on its official website.

Both private and regular students can check their results to be released today on the Punjab Board's official website's (pseb.ac.in) official page. They need to keep their hall tickets or admit cards ready to check their PSEB 12th Result 2019 as soon as it is out. The PSEB 12 board exams are conducted across several examination centres.

The PSEB had in 2018 discontinued the "marks moderation" for the first time and allowed grace marks to be allotted to students with the aim to improve their final score.

PSEB 12th Result 2019: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the website's homepage, click on the link 'results'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page on the website

Step 4: Log-in with your roll number

Step 5: The exam result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the result. It will also act as a provisional mark sheet.

Note- The original and detailed PSEB 12th 2019 mark sheet will be provided to the students later by their respective schools.

PSEB 12th Result 2019: List of websites to check marks:

pseb.ac.in examresults.net punjab.indiaresults.com results.gov.in

