PSEB Supplementary Result 2019: Punjab board announces Class 10, 12 results; check pseb.ac.in

PSEB Supplementary Result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced PSEB Supplementary results for Class 10 and 12 on Thursday.

Students who appeared for the Punjab Board class 10 Matriculation Supplementary Exam and Class 12 Senior Secondary Compartment Exam can check and download their results from the PSEB official portal at pseb.ac.in.

To access the scores, students will be required to provide their roll number on the website and are therefore advised to keep their admit cards handy.

Steps to check PSEB Supplementary results for Class 10 and 12:

Students are advised to follow the steps listed below to check their Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website of the Board - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Results' tab at the top on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'Matric Supplementary/Senior Secondary Compartmental Result 2019'

Step 4: Enter your credentials like examination roll number or your name as per the admit card

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

The Punjab School Education Board organized the PSEB Matriculation Supplementary Exam in July and PSEB Senior Secondary Compartment Exams in June.

About PSEB:

The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had declared the Class 10 annual exam results on May 8 this year.

