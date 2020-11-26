PUBG Mobile to make a comeback soon; check out details here

PUBG fans are hopeful of the online game's relaunch in India post its ban a few months back. Its relaunch has been making quite a buzz for sometime now.PUBG Mobile India is likely to be released in the country in the first week of December, according to a Zee News media report. However, PUBG corporation is yet to make an official announcement confirming the same.

PUBG Corp, which is owned by a South Korean video game company Krafton Inc., had announced its plans to make a fresh India comeback on November 12.

According to reports, the Centre has already approved the official registration of the mobile game in India. This means that PUBG Mobile India is now a registered company as per the rules and regulations laid down by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The latest updates say that the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile India will be initially available only for users on the Android platform. It is likely that the company would release the game for iOS users after a few days.

PUBG was banned in September by the Indian government citing security concerns. On November 24, the government banned 43 more Chinese apps including AliExpress for allegedly engaging in "activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

