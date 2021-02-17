Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes underway

Counting of votes is currently underway amid tight security for the Municipal Corporation election 2021 in Punjab. The polls witnessed a voter turnout of 70 per cent to elect more than 100 civic body representatives in Punjab.

As per initial trends, Congress has won 11 seats in Fazilka and 27 seats in Patiala (from Rajpura district). A total of 9, 222 candidates are contesting the Punjab Nikay Chunav 2021 for election to 2,302 wards of 8 municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state. The 8 municipal corporations include-Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Mohali, Moga and Pathankot.

Here are live updates on Local Body elections in Punjab 2021 from BusinessToday.In:

12:25 pm: Patiala local body election news (from Rajpura district)

Congress-27 SAD-1

AAP-1

BJP-2

12:10 pm: Punjab Municipal election results live: Harsimrat Kaur Badal wishes luck to SAD candidates

Wishing the best to @Akali_Dal_ candidates! While the aim is to win, I am proud of our people who strived to keep democracy alive even as Cong resorted to every unfair mean to win. Each SAD candidate who fought this repressive govt is already a winner. Kudos to you all!#MCPollspic.twitter.com/uexLjd2tvZ - Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 17, 2021

11:55 am: Fazilka municipal body election update

Congress-11

SAD-5

AAP-1

11:40 am: Counting of votes underway in Ludhiana