Punjab teenager spends Rs 16 lakh from parents' accounts on PUBG

A 17-year old teenager in Punjab's Khagar spent Rs 16 lakh from his parents' bank accounts to make in-app purchases in the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG. These in-app purchases include artillery, passes for tournaments, and virtual ammunition over a month's time.

The teenager told his parents that he was using the smartphone to study online. Instead, he was playing PUBG. His father told The Tribune that he was a government employee with a long medical history. He had kept this money aside for his medical treatment and to secure their son's future. However, the teenager used the money from his father's savings account, his father's PF account and his mother's account to make purchases within the game.

The report also mentions that the 17 year old used to make all the purchases using his mother's phone. He used to delete the messages sent by the bank informing them of the debited money. In order to avoid any raised eyebrows over the nil bank balance, the teenager regularly shuffled money between one bank account to another. They only got to know about this when they got a statement from the bank.

After the shocking incident, his father has now made him work at a scooter repair shop. The Tribune quoted his father as saying, "I just can't let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying. He is now working at a scooter repair shop so that he realises how hard it is to earn money. "