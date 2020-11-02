PV Sindhu's 'I retire' post leaves fans shocked! But, not for long

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu took the internet by storm when she mentioned "retirement" in a post on her Twitter timeline. In a lengthy three paged post, Sindhu mentioned how the Denmark Open was the last straw and she has finally decided to retire. To those who didn't turn the page and read the full statement, the player does not intend to retire from her badminton career but from the negativity and unrest that has been brought about because of the pandemic.





She surely jolted her fans with an explicit bold statement of "I retire" on the front page. Here are some of the reactions from her fans who were flabbergasted by the news.

One twitter user, Bhakti Varak wrote, "Thank god, I read articles entirely till the end! So, PV Sindhu pulled a MSD." Another tweet said, "Not gonna lie , you got me in the first half..."

Another fan wrote, "I had a mini heart-attack and then re-read it again. Phew!"

Her another admirer wrote, "India's one of the most committed sportsperson @Pvsindhu1 who brought innumerable laurels for her nation. Everyone wants to see you in action always. keep inspiring the youth!"

Sindhu fans, be relieved, for she's not retiring right now!

