Rahul Gandhi calls Kamal Nath's 'item' remark 'unfortunate'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi 'unfortunate'.

Gandhi said, "One cannot treat women with disrespect. Kamalnath ji is from my party. But I don't like personally that type of language that Kamalnath ji has used. I do not appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate."

Kamal Nath, while addressing a campaign meeting for the November 3 by-election in Gwalior's Dabra town, said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent Imarti Devi who was an "item".

Nath, while reacting to Gandhi's recent remarks, said, "It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret."

Nath's remarks have generated a severe backlash, triggering an outrage with BJP leaders staging protests against Kamal Nath. MP Congress chief has expressed regret over his remarks and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

"I did not say anything disrespectful. I respect women. If anyone thinks this is disrespectful, then I regret it," Kamal Nath said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has also sought an explanation from Kamal Nath for his remark. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in a written letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, has asked her to condemn Nath's remarks and remove him from all party posts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't mention China: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the media at Wayanad in Kerala, launched an attack on PM Modi, who will be addressing the nation today at 6 pm.

Following PM Modi's announcement, Rahul Gandhi said, "I would like to know from PM Modi when the Chinese will leave our country. I don't think there is any country in the world that will be silent like this. I would like PM Modi to speak on this, but I guarantee you he won't use the word China."

Dear PM, In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 20, 2020

Rahul Gandhi has criticised PM Modi over the Centre's handling of the ongoing standoff with China in Ladakh. Gandhi, at a farmers' rally in Punjab, had said that if Congress had been in power, China would be out of Indian territory within 15 minutes.

