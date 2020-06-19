Rahul Gandhi turns 50; Capt Amarinder Singh, Pinarayi Vijayan, Akhilesh Yadav wish Congress leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has turned 50 today. However, Gandhi said he will not celebrate his birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the India-China clash that led to the death of 20 jawans in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

He was wished by leaders across political parties.

Happy Birthday Dear @RahulGandhi ji, wishing you good health & long life. May you always stand-up for what is right. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhipic.twitter.com/zI0RxY35yp - Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 19, 2020

Warm wishes and greetings to Dear Shri. @RahulGandhi on his birthday. Wishing him good health and happiness. - Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 19, 2020

No matter how old you get, always remember to stay young at heart and make every year count. Happy Birthday to you with great future @RahulGandhi ji#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi - Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 19, 2020

Wishing @RahulGandhi ji many happy returns of the day & best wishes for the year ahead - Milind Deora à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾ (@milinddeora) June 19, 2020

Wishing a very #HappyBirthday to our visionary leader Shri @RahulGandhi Ji whose unmatched fighting spirit, dedication & commitment towards the betterment of the common man is inspiring. May God bless him a happy, healthy long life to serve the nation.#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhipic.twitter.com/ZXhDdtLsFn - Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) June 19, 2020

Wishing @RahulGandhi good health and a long life on his 50th Birthday. - Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 19, 2020

In you I see hope for my beloved country. Happy returns of the day @RahulGandhi - Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) June 19, 2020

Dear @RahulGandhi, warm wishes to you on your birthday. Take care of yourself and keep working for India. pic.twitter.com/9ONPYTGpRE - Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 19, 2020

Born on June 19, 1970 Rahul Gandhi received his primary education in Delhi and Dehradun. Gandhi did his graduation from St.Stephen's College in Delhi in 1989 but moved to Harvard University after he completed the first year examinations. In 1991, after Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the Tamil Tigers (LTTE), he moved to Rollins College in Florida, USA, due to security concerns and obtained his BA degree in 1994. After graduation, Rahul Gandhi worked at the Monitor Group, a management consulting firm, in London.

Rahul Gandhi entered politics in the year 2004 and contested from Amethi in the same year. In the year, 2013, he was elected as the Congress Vice-President. He was also the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress from 25 September 2007 - 19 January 2013. In 2017, Gandhi took over as the President of Congress in December 2017. After stepping down as Congress chief, he was succeeded by Sonia Gandhi (interim) in 2019. In the same year, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi and Wayanad. He won the Wayanad seat in 2019 general elections. However, he lost his existing seat in Amethi to Smriti Irani.

