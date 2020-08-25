Raigad building collapse: 60 rescued, 30 feared to be trapped; rescue operation continues

At least one person got killed and many are feared trapped under the debris of a five-storeyed residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday.

According to an official at the Mantralaya State Control Room of the State Disaster Management Unit, 51 people are missing.

The Tarek Garden building, which was around 10 years old, had 41 flats, in which nearly 100 people resided.

Raigad building collapse: Here's all that has happened

1. The Tarek Garden building collapsed in the Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil in Raigad at about 6:50 pm on Monday.

2. As the building began to collapse, around 70 people in the building ran out and managed to save their lives

3. Tweeting about the incident, the Maharashtra CMO said, "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA Bharat Gogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works."

4. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) moved to the spot for rescue operations with all necessary CSSR equipment, canine squad etc.

5. Maharashtra ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot where the building collapsed.

6. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to twitter and wrote, "The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone's safety".

7. As per the latest updates by ANI news agency, 60 people were rescued and 30 still feared to be trapped on Tuesday morning.