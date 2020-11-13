Railway police deployed to carry out checks for Diwali firecrackers

In view of the Diwali festivities, the Central Railway has intensified its security at various stations. The railway police is deployed to ensure alertness and to carry out checks for Diwali crackers.The move comes in the wake of the current Covid19 situation in the state.

Railway officials said that they are keeping a close eye to see if passengers carry banned Diwali firecrackers. Officials say that they are following a strict code and orders have been passed to ensure there is no recklessness in this matter.

CPRO Central Railway said on social media, "@shivajiRTS Checks against carrying of crackers intensified at @Central_Railway stations. Dog squad and BDS are also pressed into service."

The state government is also exercising all precautions in light of the Diwali celebrations. The civic body of Mumbai city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already down the do's and don'ts for the festival. Usage of loud firecrackers which emit smoke have been completely banned. Citizens have been permitted the use of firecrackers only for the Laxmi Puja day and that too in society premises. No public celebrations are allowed this Diwali. BMC says they are carrying out strict checks and severe punishments will be faced by those who choose to deviate from the rules.

The civic body has also been carrying out searches at various places in the city and suburbs to see whether smoke emitting and heavy firecrackers have been secretly stored by the traders or are being sold secretly.

The medical fraternity believes that there could be a spike in Covid19 cases in the city since many people have been venturing out for Diwali shopping.

Railway police have been carrying out safety measures like random bag checks at the terminus and have been making announcements to inform people that no one's allowed to carry firecrackers.The flouting of rules is to be met with stringent punishment. Central Railway officials say that the dog squad has also been put into action for the purpose.

