Railways to run 8 special trains in Maharashtra from Oct 11; here's all you need to know

Central Railway, one of the 18 zones of Indian Railways, on Thursday announced eight trains connecting various cities in Maharashtra. These eight trains will start operating from October 11, it said in a release.

All these trains will be fully reserved and will be available to only those with a confirmed reservation ticket. Reservation for some of these trains will commence from October 9, and for remaining ones on October 11.

Two trains will run between Pune - Ajni, while a train each will be operated between Pune - Nagpur, Pune - Amravati, Kolhapur - Gondia, Mumbai - Kolhapur, Mumbai - Latur, and Mumbai - Nanded.

Pune - Ajni, Pune - Amravati and Pune - Nagpur will be AC trains and run once a week, while Mumbai - Latur superfast special train will run four times a week. Remaining special trains will run daily.

Here's the list of special trains:

Mumbai - Kolhapur daily special train: Train number 01029 will operate from 13 October and will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and arrive Kolhapur same day. While train number 01030 will leave Kolhapur from 12 October, it will arrive at CSMT the same day.â¨

Mumbai - Latur superfast special train: Train number 02207 will start operating from 11 October and will leave CSMT on every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and arrive Latur next day. Train number 02208, starts from 12 October, will leave Latur on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and arrive CSMT the next day.

Ajni - Pune AC special weekly train: Train number 02224, from 13 October, will leave Ajni every Tuesday and arrive in Pune next day. Train number 02223, starting 16 October, will leave Pune every Friday and arrive Ajni the next day.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur - Gondia special daily train: Train number 01039, starting 11 October, will leave Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur on a daily basis and arrive in Gondia next day. Train number 01040, from 13 October, will leave Gondia daily and arrive Kolhapur next day.

Mumbai - Hazur Sahib Nanded special daily train: Train number 01141 special, starting 11 October, will depart CSMT and arrive Hazur Sahib Nanded next day. Train number 01142 special, from 12 October, will depart from Hazur Sahib Nanded and arrive CSMT next day.

