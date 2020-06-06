Rajasthan permits hotels, restaurants, malls to open from June 8 with riders

The Rajasthan government has permitted hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to operate from Monday with certain conditions amid the ongoing lockdown.

In continuation of the implementation of Lockdown 5.0, the activities listed above have been permitted but they will have to follow guidelines issued by the Union Health ministry to prevent COVID-19 spread, Rajasthan Home Secretary Rajeeva Swarup said on Saturday.

He said restaurants and clubs will have to ensure six feet distance in seating arrangements. Fast food outlets with standing table arrangement should ensure distance of at least eight feet between tables and not more than two guests on a table.

Hotels, hospitality units and shopping malls will have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Home ministry.

