Rajasthan University declares BA Part 1, Part 2 results 2019; check scores on uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University or RU announced the results for the Bachelor of Arts Part 1 (BA first year) and Part 2 (second year) on Wednesday, June 26. Students can check their results on Rajasthan University's official website uniraj.ac.in.

Earlier, in the second week of June, Rajasthan University had released its results for the undergraduate exams conducted in March and April. The results for BA Part III were announced on Tuesday.

After checking the results, if a student has any issue with their score, they can apply for re-evaluation, the forms for which are available on the official website.

How to check the results of Rajasthan University BA Part 1 and 2 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'results'

Step 3: Click on the course - BA part 1 2019 / BA part 2 2019

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for future reference

Rajasthan University was set-up in 1947 under the name 'University of Rajputana'.