Uniraj result 2019: Rajasthan University releases undergraduate results at uniraj.ac.in

The University of Rajasthan has announced the results of BA, BSc and BCom courses of all the first, second and third year students today, June 13 2019.

Students can check their results on the official website of University of Rajasthan -- uniraj.ac.in.

The university has published results only for those candidates who appeared for the annual undergraduate exams held in the months of March and April this year.

Steps to check University of Rajasthan results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A new tab will open. Now enter the roll number and submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

The Rajasthan University also released UG Results 2019 for various other programmes such as of B.Sc Part 2 and Part 3, B.Sc Home Science Part 1,2 and 3 B.Com Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 (Hons and Pass), earlier this month. Similarly, the university also announced PG results for various courses including M.Tech and M.R.H.M. These results can also be checked online on the website uniraj.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan University has extended the last date to apply for the undergraduate courses. The university has extended the deadline for the admission till Friday, June 14, 2019. The admission process for UG courses will be conducted at the constituent colleges of Rajasthan University.