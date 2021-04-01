Rajinikanth conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award; thanks PM Modi, govt

Superstar Rajinikanth has been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, confirmed Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in a social media post on April 1. Rajinikanth also issued a statement in which he thanked the government for giving him the award and dedicated it to all those who have been associated with him during his journey.

After the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the superstar on Twitter. PM Modi wrote, "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that's Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him.".

Replying to the Prime Minister's tweet, Rajinikanth said, "Immensely humbled and honoured with your greetings and the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award respected and dearest Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt thanks to you and the government of india (sic)".

In another tweet, Rajinikanth thanked the government, Prime Minister Modi,Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and the jury for conferring upon him the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. " I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty (sic)," wrote Rajnikanth.

Rajinikanth has also released a statement written in Tamil. In the statement, Rajinikanth thanked his guru K Balachander who had groomed him. Rajnikanth thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK leader Stalin for their wishes. He also thanked his dear friend Kamal Haasan.

The superstar thanked his friend Raj Bahadur, his brother Satyanarayana Rao Gakewad for the continued support for him throughout his career.

Rajinikanth is expected to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on May 3.

