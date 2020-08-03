Raksha Bandhan 2020: Know rakhi shubh muhurat, date and time, wishes, messages

The special occasion of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is here upon us. Rakhi is marked with much excitement as this day celebrates the bond between siblings. A sister ties a sacred thread or rakhi around her brother's wrist on this day and the brother promises to look after her and protect her in times of need. Raksha Bandhan is a time for family and friends to come together and have a good time.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Shubh muhurat

Raksha Bandhan can be celebrated anytime between 09: 28 am to 09:27pm on August 3, 2020.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date and time

This year, Rakhi will take place across India on August 3, which also marks the end of the Shrawana month.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations will be low-key this year. In case you are wondering how to make this Raksha Bandhan special for your siblings, here are some wishes, messages images, status and SMS that you can share with your siblings:

I pray for you to have peace, good health, happiness and all the good things in life. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020

Life is beautiful because you are a part of my life, dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

You are the best gift that I received from my parents. Love you so much brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dearest sister, a very happy Raksha Bandhan. This Raksha Bandhan I promise I will always hold your back. Whenever you turn back, you will find me always.

Sending you a thread of love which will bind our heart and life and makes our bond of togetherness stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dear brother, even though I am far away from you, but you will always be there in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Brothers and sisters are as close as hand and feet. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020.

When you tie Rakhi on my wrist and when everytime I see it, it reminds me of all the lovely memories we had together. Happy Rakhi, dear sister.

A good brother is valuable to his sister. You are priceless to me. Happy Rakhi 2020