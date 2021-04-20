Ram Navami 2021: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp Facebook status, greetings, images to share with your family

Ram Navami is celebrated every year as the birthday of Lord Rama. This day also marks the end of Vasant Navratri or Chaitra Navratri that begins on Ugadi. This day is celebrated on the ninth day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) in Chaitra month. This festival is celebrated in March-April every year according to the Gregorian calendar.

Ram Navami 2021 date

Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 21, i.e., Wednesday this year. According to drikpanchang.com, the auspicious time (muhurat) for Ram Navami Puja will begin at 11:02 am and will last till 02:38 pm tomorrow.

Ram Navami wishes, messages

May God bless you with all the good in the world and the best of health. Happy Ram Navami

On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I am wishing that blessing of Shri Ram be with you. And your heart and home will be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity.

May the glimmer of diyas and the echo of the chants fill your life with happiness and contentment

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, the ideal he held aloft, and the ordinance he laid down. Happy Ram Navami

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama

May the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace, and harmony to your life. Happy Ram Navami

The paths trodden by Lord Rama shall always remain eternal and timeless. Wishing you a divine and blessed Ram Navami

Sending you and your family warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami

Iss Ram Navami, Ram aapke jeevan me prakash laaye, Ram aapke jeevan ko sundar banaye, Happy Ram Navami

Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami

Ram Navami images

Also read: Ram Navami 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook status for your loved ones

Also read: Navratri 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages, Instagram status, greetings, images