Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan Live Updates: Preparations in full swing; PM Modi to spend 3 hours in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir's grand preparation for Bhumi Pujan is going on in full swing. Ram Janmabhumi Chetra Trustees, the organisers of the event, are doing all the planning with utmost secrecy. Security has been beefed up in and around Ayodhya, and the administration is on toes to make this historical event a big success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spend nearly three hours in Ayodhya on Wednesday as he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation for the proposed Ram Temple.

2.46 PM: Four phases of Ramarchan pooja

There are four phases of Ramarchan pooja. In 1st phase gods other than Lord Ram will be worshipped. In 2nd phase, Ayodhya will be worshipped along with Lord Ram's generals like Nal, Neel and Sugreev. In 3rd phase of Ramarchan pooja, Dashrath, father of lord Ram, with his wives will be worshipped & then all 3 brothers with their wives will be prayed to. Lord Hanuman will also be worshipped in 3rd phase. In last phase, Lord Ram will be worshipped: Satyanarayan Das, priest. - ANI

2.40 PM: Yog Guru Ramdev arrives in Ayodhya, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir tomorrow.

2.33 PM: 'Ram, roti, rashtra' complementary to each other: UP Dy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that "Ram, Rashtra and Roti" are complementary to each other and asserted that the Lord Ram temple here will symbolise and strengthen "national unity". He spoke to PTI in an interview a day before the "bhoomipujan" for the Ram temple here. "I am of the view that Ram, Rashtra (nation) and Roti (food) are complementary to each other. The temple which is going to be built at Ram Janmabhoomi marks the culmination of a nearly 500 year old battle in which a countless number of Ram bhakts attained martyrdom," Maurya said.

2.32 PM: Dalits kept away from Ayodhya event, alleges Apna Dal (S) MLA

Apna Dal (S) MLA Chowdhury Amar Singh has claimed that Dalits were ignored while invitations were extended for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Talking to reporters on Monday, he said that the haste shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the temple should also be shown for giving houses and pension to poor. Modi is scheduled to attend the big event on Wednesday for which preparations are in full swing. - PTI

2.20 PM: Hope groundbreaking ceremony becomes marker of national unity: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hoped that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a "marker" of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.

2.15 PM: PM doing 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple a golden moment: Sena

The entire country has become excited in view of the bhoomi pujan ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya and there is no other golden moment like Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaking the ground to mark the start of construction work, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday. The COVID-19 crisis is prevailing in the country, but it will disappear with the blessings of Lord Ram, an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said. - PTI

2.00 PM: Ravan temple priest to celebrate foundation laying

Nearly 650 km from Ayodhya, a priest of a temple dedicated to demon king Ravan is eagerly awaiting the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple. Tucked away in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Bisrakh area is a temple dedicated to Ravan, the dark figure in the epic Ramayana who was killed by Lord Ram. Mahant Ramdas of the Ravan temple said he will distribute sweets after the conclusion of the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony in the temple town of Ayodhya on August 5.

"I am very happy that the bhoomi pujan for the temple of Lord Ram is taking place in Ayodhya. After the ceremony, I will distribute 'ladoos' and celebrate the happy moment. The bhoomi poojan for the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is indeed a very good development. I am happy as a grand temple will be built there," he said. -- PTI