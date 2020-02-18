Ratan Tata shares powerful video on sanitation workers that'll make you think

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata does it again with his heartfelt initiative for sanitation workers. The Tata Group Chairman Emeritus on Monday posted a heart-wrenching video throwing light on the plight of sanitation workers who work in despicable conditions that not only endanger their health and lives but also violate their dignity and human rights.

The gut-wrenching ad is part of Tata Trusts' initiative 'Mission Garima', which strives to "provide safe, hygienic and humane working conditions for sanitation workers who are severely affected."

The campaign called "Two Bins Life Wins" aims at "urging citizens to segregate their biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to help reduce the burden on these hardworking men and women."

Tata shared the 3-minute video along with a message that read, "Mission Garima, for our brave sanitation workers." The video shows a schoolboy reciting poetry about his father during a recitation competition where he talks about how his "Baba" runs the country risking his own life so that people can go about their businesses every day.

While sharing the ad, he elucidated that "Mumbai a city of 23 million residents, has a city of 23 million, only 50,000 individuals are employed as sanitation workers. They are working in difficult conditions every single day to tackle the enormous amount of waste that Mumbai generates."

Urging readers to dispose of their waste responsibly, Tata shared a link as a guide to help them learn more as well as support the initiative.

The ad garnered more than one lakh views within minutes of being shared on Instagram. A lot of users have also praised the initiative hailing Tata for it.

