Ratan Tata is so pleased this abandoned dog has found new home!

Ratan Tata who took to social media a few days ago to express his disappointment at the state of the abandoned dog, Myra, has thanked Instagrammers for showing their affection for the adorable canine. He said that the efforts of the rescuers and the adopting family make him very happy.

"I am pleased to let you know that Myra has found a loving family," said Tata on his Instagram story.

"And I can take no credit in what all of you have done for her," he said. "I hope she is blessed and happy in the comfort of her new home," he mentioned on the platform. Tata shared pictures of Myra and said that he was truly touched by the empathy of the people involved.

"Thank you, to the rescuers, the adopting family, the families who applied and those who work tirelessly for our mute friends. This makes me so happy," he said.

The industrialist had taken to social media a few days ago to urge people to not abandon their pets. He had shared pictures of Myra and said that it breaks his heart when a pet is abandoned by a family.

"Of all the different sufferings that animals today have to go through, my heart truly breaks for the ones that get abandoned by families. I cannot imagine what must go through their minds when one day they have a home, and the next they don't. The kindness in 9 month old Myra's eyes still stays after being abandoned, and I could really use your help in finding her a family. Please don't be hasty in making this decision, but if you know someone or if you are that someone willing to make her believe in us again, please fill the link in my bio," he had said.

Ratan Tata is known for his love for dogs. In the global headquarters of Tata Group, Bombay House that he reopened in 2018, Tata created a special room for stray dogs living in that area. He is also often seen reminiscing about his dog, Tito, who has passed away.

