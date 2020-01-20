RBI Assistant 2020 Registration deadline extended till January 24; checkout tentative exams dates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the last date for registration of the RBI Assistant Recruitment exam 2020 by eight days till January 24. The RBI aims to fill 926 vacancies via this recruitment drive.

The preliminary recruitment exam will be conducted online on February 14 and 15, 2020, while the main exam will be conducted online in March 2020. The dates are, however, tentative as the organisation can change the exam dates as per its requirement.

The official notification published on the RBI website read, "OA - One arm affected (Right or Left); BL - Both legs affected but not arms; OL - One leg affected (Right or Left), HI candidates: PD - Partially Deaf; D - Deaf, VH candidates: B - Blind; LV- Low Vision. Candidates belonging to 4th category (D) defined under Right of Persons with Disabilities Act. 2016 (RPWD Act. 2016) such as autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness and multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf- blindness may apply for the post, if they comply with all other terms and condition of notification. Further, the date of submission of on-line application is extended up to January 24, 2020."

