RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for coronavirus

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for coronavirus. He currently is asymptomatic and will continue to work in isolation. In a tweet on Sunday, Das said that work at RBI will continue as usual. He added that he is constantly in touch with deputy governors and other officers of the central bank.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," Das tweeted.

Earlier this week, Das had chaired the meeting of RBI's central board. The meeting saw discussions on the current economic scenario, continued global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the central bank. The board also discussed the working of sub-committees of the central board and the local boards and deliberated on the aspects related to financial stability in the present milieu.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 78,64,811 with 50,129 new cases reported in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,18,534 with 578 fresh fatalities, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.

Also, 79 per cent of the 50,129 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from 10 states and Union territories. Kerala continued to report a very high number of fresh cases with more than 8,000, followed by Maharashtra with over 6,000, the ministry said.

Besides, 578 COVID-19 fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80 per cent were concentrated in 10 states and Union territories, Maharashtra accounting for the highest of 137.

