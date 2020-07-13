RBSE 12th Commerce results announced; 34,079 students passed

The Board of School Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the results of Class 12 Commerce students on Monday, July 13. Students can check the results by visiting the following websites-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

How to check RBSE 12th Commerce result

1. Visit any of the aforementioned websites

2, Click on the "result" link available on the website.

3. Enter registration number, roll number, thereafter result will appear on the screen

4. Download it and take a print out of it

Students can also check results via SMS:

Type RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>Roll number and sending it to 56263

This year, 35,712 students appeared for the commerce stream exam. Out of which, 34,079 students passed and 1,633 failed. All the exams were held by the board despite coronavirus lockdown. A few pending exams were conducted from June 18 to 30 following all social distancing guidelines.

In case a student fails in any subject, the student will have to give supplementary or compartment exams. The board had conducted the supplementary examination between July to August last year. The dates of these exams are expected to be announced soon.