RBSE 8th Result 2019: Rajasthan board to declare Class 8th result today, here's all you need to know

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to declare RBSE Class 8th result today. The students who had appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website of the board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the candidates can also check their results on- rajresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

This year, the Class 8th examinations were conducted from March 14 to 27. Additionally, students can also check their results through SMS.

To check the result via SMS: type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263.

Earlier, the board had declared the results of Class 10th and 12th examinations. This year, a pass percentage of 79.85% was recorded in the RBSE Class 10th board examinations. The pass percentage of girls was recorded to be at 80.35% while for boys, it was recorded to be at 79.45%.

Here's how to check RBSE Class 8th Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'RBSE Class 8th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: RBSE Class 8th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

