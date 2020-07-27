RBSE Class 10 result 2020 expected today; check results on rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the RBSE Class 10 results today. State board officials are yet to make any official announcement regarding the date and time of Class 10 results 2020. In order to stay abreast with every development regarding the RBSE Class 10 results, the students are advised to keep checking state education minister, Govind Singh Dotasra's official Twitter handle.

Once announced, the students can access their results at the official Rajasthan board website - rajedubaord.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in as well as via SMS facility if the website doesn't function properly. In case the main site is down, the candidates can also check their class 10 results RBSE on third party sites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.com.

How to check RBSE Class 10 result online

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan board website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Class 10 results' link

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required information

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save for future use

How to check RBSE Class 10 results 2020 via SMS

In order to check Class 10th RBSE result 2020 using SMS, the candidate needs to type the message in the format: RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The RBSE Class 10 result has been delayed this year owing to lockdowns imposed to mitigate coronavirus outbreak across the country. Last year, Rajasthan Class 10 results were declared on June 3, 2019 wherein students secured a pass percentage of 79.85%.

