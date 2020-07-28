RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 announced: Here's how to check at rajresults.nic.in, via SMS

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has released the results of Class 10 exams 2020 today. The candidates can now check their results at the official Rajasthan board website- rajresults.nic.in.

In case the website doesn't work properly due to traffic, students can also check their results on various third-party servers. The date and time of RBSE Class 10 results 2020 was announced by the state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Twitter yesterday.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check RBSE 10th result online

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan board website

Step 2: Click on the link 'Secondary School-2020 Result' on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Enter your roll number and the given captcha code and click on the 'Submit' option

Step 5: Your result will be displayed

Step 6: Download and save for future use

How to check 10 board result 2020 RBSE via SMS

In case of a botched up internet connection, class 10 students can also check their RBSE result 2020 using SMS facility. The students need to type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send this message to 56263.

Students need to keep in mind that they will get a hard copy of their RBSE Class 10 mark sheets from their respective schools once the coronavirus situation is normal.

A total of 11,79,830 students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams 2020, that were scheduled to be held from March 14 to March 27. The exams got postponed due to coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns imposed to curb its spread. RBSE Board, however, conducted the remaining papers in June while adhering to social distancing norms.

