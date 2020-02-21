Relief for commuters as Noida-Delhi-Faridabad road reopens after 69 days

The Noida-Faridabad road has been reopened for public after 69 days. The road was closed due to anti-CAA/NRC protests at Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi. This will provide much-need relief for people travelling between Noida and Faridabad via Kalindi Kunj.

The stretch from Noida's Mahamaya flyover to Delhi and Faridabad has also been reopened, suggest reports. The 3 km Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch is parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and is used by thousands of people travelling between Delhi and Noida every day.

On Monday, the Supreme Court observed the road blockade at Shaheen Bagh was "troubling" and suggested the protesters go to another site where no public place would be blocked. It, however, upheld their right to protest.

The apex court also asked mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran to "play a constructive role as an interlocutor" to persuade the protesters to move to an alternative site. Advocate Amit Sahni earlier approached the Delhi HC seeking directions to the Delhi Police to ensure smooth traffic flow on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

