Renowned sexpert Mahinder Watsa dies at the age of 96

Dr Mahinder Watsa, renowned sexpert and columnist who wrote about sexual health has passed away at the age of 96. His column 'Ask the Sexpert' is popular for dealing with topics on sex through humour and for educating his readers.

His children issued an official statement and said, "Dad was a man of many dimensions. He lived a glorious life and on his terms. Today, we would like to celebrate his life as he has passed on to join his beloved (wife) Promila."

The Mumbai Mirror columnist wrote and educated on a myriad of sexual issues including sexual agency, foreplay, pleasure and orgasms. "By taking the spotlight away from penetrative sex, Dr Watsa encourages couples to discover other fun things and to come closer to finding acts that really bring women pleasure," mentioned a documentary on Watsa.

The sexpert started writing columns in the 1960s offering medical advice in women's magazines. He acknowledged that through his work he learned about the lack of sex education in India. He proposed that a sexual counselling and education program must be introduced when he was working as a consultant for the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI). The FPAI accepted his request and the first sex education, counselling and therapy centre was introduced in India.

He became a full-time counsellor and educator in the early 1980s.

