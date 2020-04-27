Retirement age of government employees won't be reduced; govt busts fake news

There are no plans to reduce the retirement age of central government employees, the Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said. The clarification comes after a report claimed that the government is likely to bring down the retirement age of central government employees to 50 amid coronavirus crisis. "The claim made within the report is false. Centre is neither planning nor discussing any such move," it tweeted.

Earlier, Union Minister, Jitendra Singh, also denied such reports. "There are certain motivated elements which have been over the last few days, time and again planting such disinformation in a section of media and attributing it to the government sources or DoP&T", he said. In a separate tweet, PIB Fact Check also rubbished claims that the government may introduce an Act which requires all salaried persons to deposit 18 per cent.

The government's official fact-checking entity recently debunked claims that all hotels and restaurants will remain closed till October 15 due to coronavirus outbreak. The claim, which discredited the Ministry of Tourism as the source, is one of the many misinformation floated on social media platforms amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Fact Check team then tweeted, "Be cautious of fake orders claiming that hotels/restaurants will remain closed till 15th October 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak".

A rise in misinformation has been reported on social media amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Social media platforms are abuzz with news and reports about the outbreak from misquoting political leaders to circulating false statements. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's online meeting with chief ministers of various states is underway. Narendra Modi is also likely to address the nation for the fourth time by the end of this week.

