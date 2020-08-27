Rhea Chakraborty explains her 'Sorry Babu' comment on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, while explaining the reason behind saying 'Sorry Babu' after looking at Rajput's mortal remains, said that what else is someone supposed to say.

Rhea Chakraborty, in an interview with India Today, about her 'Sorry Babu' comment said, "Yes, what else is someone supposed to say after someone has lost their life? I am sorry you have lost your life. I am sorry that your death has been made into a joke. I am sorry that your last memory is not of your good work, intelligence or your charity. That is also misconstrued. Aur kya bolenge? (What else would you say?)"

She said, "On June 14, around 2 pm, I was with my brother in my room when my friend called me and said that there are rumours that this has happened, stop the rumours now. Ask Sushant to give a statement. She (her friend) didn't know I was at my home. Then, within 10-15 minutes, there was a clarification of Sushant Singh Rajput's death."

When asked if she went to Rajput's place after his death, Chakraborty replied, "No, I didn't go to his place. I broke down, I was completely shocked and mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha aisa kaise ho sakta hai. (I couldn't understand how can something like this happen). Then, I was told that I was not included in funeral list and that his family doesn't want me there."

She continued, "I was ready to go to the funeral, but my industry friends told me not to go as his family doesn't want me there. I would only be insulted and be asked to leave from there. Then one of my friends said that it is important for me to see his body for the last time because if I don't, I will not get closure and it will be hard to accept the fact that he is no more."

Chakraborty, while explaining how long she was in the mortuary, said, "3-4 seconds. My friends asked me to wait outside. I was told that the body was on the way to the van, which will be taken to the funeral. I got to see the body for three seconds. I said I am sorry, which I am because he had lost his life and I touched his feet as a mark of respect. Any Indian can understand that why would touch someone's feet at such time."

Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty said that there was a threat to her and her family's life and requested the Mumbai police for protection. She also shared a video on Instagram where her father was seen being hounded by the media outside her building compound.

Earlier in the morning, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai for questioning by CBI. This was the first time that a member of Rhea's family was being questioned by the investigating agency.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

