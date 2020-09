Rhea Chakraborty on Monday filed official complaint with Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka for bogus medical prescription for him. She also named Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others (in the complaint) for offences of forgery under NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow...)