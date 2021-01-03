Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, 3 others in isolation; BCCI probes possible protocol breach

A day after a cricket fan's post went viral, five Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have been put in isolation. A video of the cricketers along with Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini 'eating at an outdoor venue' in Melbourne on New Year's day started making the rounds when a fan claimed to have quietly paid their bill.

The cricketers were placed under isolation to ensure that all members of the Indian and Australian squads remain safe. Both Cricket Australia (CA) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have launched an investigation to determine whether there have been a potential breach of biosecurity protocols.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) were today alerted to a video posted on social media that purported to show Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini eating at an outdoor venue in Melbourne on New Year's day. The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols," the CA release said.

It added that on advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the players have been put in isolation. The players would be separated from the broader Indian and Australian squads when travelling and at the training venue, the CA said.

This development came after a fan posted a video of the players eating at a restaurant. He said that the table in front of him had Sharma, Pant, Gill, Shaw and Saini. The user said he was not hungry but ordered just so he could watch them. "When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar," said the user. (When they got to know that I paid the bill, Rohit Sharma said brother, please take back the money for the bill. I said no Sir, it is on me. Pant hugged me and said we can click a picture only if you take back the money. I said, no bro, not happening. Finally, we all clicked a photo. It was great!)

When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar #blessed â Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

However, the Twitter user later said that Pant did not hug him and that he had said that in excitement. "Clarification - Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication," he said.

Clarification - Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication @BCCI@CricketAus@dailytelegraph â Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 2, 2021

The Australia vs India Test series is currently level at 1-1. The third test is scheduled to be played on January 7.

Also read: Team India fan spots favourite cricketers at restaurant; quietly pays their bill

Also read: Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after suffering mild cardiac arrest